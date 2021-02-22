Our thaw is underway with much warmer temperatures to end the month

Blustery winds may keep you from noticing early this week, but temperatures are much warmer compared to where we spent the last couple of weeks

TONIGHT

Winds stay blustery for tonight with overnight lows around 30°. With the gusty winds, wind chills will be between 15° – 25°. Clouds break a bit early tonight but that won’t last all night. A trough sweeping through the Great Lakes region will touch off some overnight snow showers, mainly toward morning. Though this won’t cause major travel issues, a quick slushy coating of snow is possible just before sunrise. After sunrise, temperatures warm quickly and any lingering snow will mix with rain.

TUESDAY

Tuesday begins with a spotty mix of rain and snow around through morning. The chance for any precipitation tapers by early afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day with highs returning to the upper 30s. That said, it is going to feel colder when you factor in the wind. Tuesday is going to blustery, like Monday, with gusts up to 35 mph possible. The gusty wind will drive wind chills down into the 20s for much of the day.

Winds won’t be as strong Tuesday night but a decent breeze will linger. Lows will drop into the upper 20s but wind chills as low as 15° to 20° are possible at times overnight. Expect broken clouds around through the overnight.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will be our warmest day since mid-January! We have a chance at a few peeks of sunshine early in the day, though most of the daylight hours will be mainly cloudy. A few isolated showers and sprinkles are possible in the afternoon and evening as a cold front sweeps through the region. Ahead of that front will be a warmer and blustery day. Highs will be in the mid-40s Wednesday. Winds remain gusty, with gusts up to 40 mph possible at times. Temperatures will be a tad colder Wednesday night with lows dropping to the mid-20s.

LOOKING AHEAD

We have some nice weather to look forward to at the end of the workweek. Thursday and Friday are both looking dry with a little bit of sun, especially Friday. These will be great days to wash some of the salt off your car. Highs will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Temperatures will be mild this weekend but we will have some rain to deal with. Scattered rain showers are expected Saturday and a few raindrops are also possible Sunday with lots of clouds around.

