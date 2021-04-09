Our taste of summer ending soon, weekend t-storms in the forecast

TONIGHT

Another mild night ahead for early April. Temperatures will fall to the middle to lower 50s tonight. There will be a slight chance at a passing shower or sprinkle during your Friday evening. The chance for any raindrops ends around midnight. The rest of the night will be mostly clear.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Get outside as early as you can to enjoy the warmer than average, summer-like temperatures Saturday. It will be the last day with temperatures as warm as they have been for a while. The average high temperature for the time of year is in the mid-50s, and highs Saturday will be back around 80°. If we can hit 80°, we will tie the record high, set in 1945 and last tied in 2011.

We will start the day dry with a mostly sunny morning sky. Clouds will be on the increase for the afternoon. An isolated thunderstorm is possible in the late afternoon, but the greater risk for rain will be closer to sunset. An approaching cold front will trigger thunderstorms that approach the area around and after 7 p.m. We will need to monitor the initial line of storms that approaches the area. There is a chance a few of the storms can be a little feisty, approaching severe thresholds. The primary risk would be storms capable of producing severe wind gusts through the evening. The tornado threat isn’t zero but is low. The risk of any strong storms ends around midnight.

Saturday Night

The evening thunderstorms give way to scattered showers early into the night. Rain becomes more isolated by daybreak Sunday. Skies will be mostly cloudy most of the night. The temperatures overnight will remain fairly mild, falling toward the mid-50s by daybreak Sunday. The heaviest of the rain that falls would be early in the night. The chance for showers will continue toward sunrise, but it is looking more like light rain or sprinkles early in the morning.

Sunday

Sunday will be the transition day from the well above average temps to closer to average, spring-like temperatures. Highs Sunday will be around 60°. Clouds will break up a bit in the morning, allowing for a little bit of sunshine late morning into at least the early afternoon. Any holes in the clouds will fill back in through the afternoon with a mainly cloudy evening expected. The breaks in the clouds will help temperatures warm to the lower 60s. Rain chances will be sporadic, and the day won’t be a washout by any means. A couple of early morning sprinkles are possible, followed by a late morning and early afternoon break in the rain. Additional showers or sprinkles will be possible later in the afternoon and evening as the clouds build back in. Isolated showers remain in the forecast Sunday night. Lows by Monday morning will be around 50°.

LOOKING AHEAD

Next week won’t be anywhere near as warm as this past week has been. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be around 60°. Both days will have a little bit of sunshine and a chance at an isolated shower or sprinkle. Cooler air builds in Wednesday with lots of clouds and highs falling to the mid-50s. Daytime highs drop to the lower 50s by the end of next week.

