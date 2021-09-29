Our stretch of beautiful weather continues, sunny pattern breaks down this weekend

TONIGHT

The next few days are largely a copy and paste forecast. Skies will be mainly clear and starry tonight. Patchy fog is possible again overnight through daybreak. Temperatures drop to the middle 40s for lows.

THURSDAY

More of the same for Thursday with a cool morning and a chance for some patchy early morning fog. The fog wouldn’t last long, and after it clears out, we have mainly sunny skies the rest of the day. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70° for highs. Skies will be clear again Thursday night and the chance for patchy fog is back on the table. Lows will be a tad cooler, dropping toward the lower 40s.

FRIDAY

Another beautiful day as the workweek ends with lots of sunshine in the forecast. The day starts off a tad cooler and patchy fog is possible at sunrise. The rest of the day will be mostly sunny with highs returning to around 70°. No weather worries for high school football games Friday evening with clear skies for the area. It will be comfortably cool with temperatures around 60° at kickoff and dropping toward the lower 50s by the final plays. Friday night remains mainly clear with lows in the middle to upper 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Our stretch of beautiful days will come to a close Saturday. The weekend starts with mostly sunny skies in the morning followed by an increase in clouds through the afternoon and evening. Rain will return to the forecast Saturday night as the next storm system approaches. Highs will be in the middle 70s. Scattered rain and cloudy skies are likely through the day Sunday with highs in the upper 60s. The risk for scattered rain and the clouds will stick around Monday. Highs will be in the mid-60s for the start of the next workweek. Spotty showers with peeks of sun are expected Tuesday with highs near 70°.

