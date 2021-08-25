WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK
Warm and humid this morning. Temperatures in the lower 70’s and dew points in the upper 60’s.
Partly cloudy. Hazy, warm and humid today. Isolated showers or storms into the afternoon and early evening. Brief downpours are possible.
High in the upper 80’s but it’ll feel like mid to upper 90’s with the humidity.
STORM CHANCE FOR TRAIN SHOW TONIGHT
Train concert tonight at the Youngstown Amphitheater tonight. Have rain gear ready, with isolated storm chance early evening. Low around 70° and humid overnight.
CONTINUED HUMID, ISOLATED STORM CHANCE
Upper 80’s Thursday. Mostly sunny with slight chance for an isolated storm into the afternoon.
Upper 60’s Thursday night and partly cloudy.
Isolated storm chance Friday, high in the mid to upper 80’s.
Slight storm chance early for high school football. Low around 70° and humid.
ISOLATED STORMS, MAINLY AFTERNOON FOR THE WEEKEND
Chance for a few afternoon storms Saturday. High in the mid to upper 80’s. Mainly sunny and humid.
Upper 60’s Saturday night with a slight chance for a shower.
Sunday high in the upper 80’s and isolated storm chance, partly to mostly sunny overall.
Low around 70° Sunday night and partly cloudy, slight shower chance.
STORMS LIKELY MONDAY AS COOLER AIR ARRIVES
Showers and storms likely Monday as cooler air moves. High in the low to mid 80’s.
Clearing Monday night and cooler. Low in the lower 60’s.
Mid 70’s Tuesday, partly sunny, cooler and less humid.
Partly sunny Wednesday, high in the lower 80’s.
Oppressive humidity Wednesday, with mainly afternoon storms
Cooler pattern for next week
