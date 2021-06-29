Oppressive heat with isolated storms Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Warm and muggy this morning. We’re in the upper 60’s and dew points in the upper 60’s. Sun and hazy clouds this morning. Isolated showers and thunderstorms develop this afternoon. High in the low 90’s with a heat index in the upper 90’s. Stay hydrated, especially working or exercising today. Scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight. Low in the upper 60’s.



STRONG STORM CHANCE WEDNESDAY

Scattered showers and storms likely for Wednesday. Some storms could be strong to severe. High in the mid ’80’s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night. Low in the mid to upper 60’s.



STORMS THURSDAY AS FRONT STALLS SOUTH OF THE VALLEY

Cooler with scattered showers and storms Thursday. High in the mid to upper 70’s. Chance for showers and an isolated thunderstorm Thursday night. Low in the lower 60’s and less muggy.



COOLER INTO THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND

Cloudy and cooler for Friday. Scattered shower or rain at times. High in the low to mid 70’s. Upper 50’s for a comfortable Friday night. Chance for a shower. Cool Saturday with cloudy skies and sun at times. Chance for a passing shower. High in the low to mid 70’s. Low around 60° into Sunday morning. High in the upper 70’s for the Fourth of July. Partly sunny with a chance for an isolated shower. Partly cloudy for fireworks, with a slight shower chance. Low in the lower 60’s.



NICE EARLY WEEK

Monday high around 80° with partly sunny skies. Low around 60° Monday night and partly cloudy. Partly sunny and upper 70’s next Tuesday.