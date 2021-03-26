One nice day, one not so nice day — Here’s a walk-through of what to plan for this weekend

The next storm will bring some rain and a chance for a few thunderstorms this weekend -- Here's a walk-through of the weekend and when to expect those showers:

TONIGHT

Friday ends much quieter than the day started. Clouds will start to break up a bit tonight with winds becoming light/calm overnight. Temperatures drop to the lower 40s by daybreak.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Saturday will be the nicer of the two days this weekend. We start the day with clouds breaking up for the region. We will have sunshine and scattered clouds into Saturday afternoon. Mild temperatures will return as highs jump back to the middle to upper 60s.

Saturday Night

Temperatures stay mild overnight. Lows will fall to around 50°. We will see rain chances climbing again through the night. Our next storm system will be approaching the area through the night with rain likely by sunrise Sunday. Thunderstorms are also possible to kick off our Sunday morning.

Sunday

Sunday won’t be as nice of a day. We will have rain likely through the morning and afternoon. Thunderstorms are also possible through the first half of the day. We will see winds picking up again, though they won’t be anywhere near as strong as Friday morning. Gusts between 20-30MPH will be possible throughout the day. A cold front will sweep through our area early Sunday afternoon, bringing a very quick drop in temperatures for the late afternoon and evening. Highs will be near 60° but will drop into the lower 50s to upper 40s late in the afternoon. A few lingering showers remain possible Sunday evening as colder air continues to pour into the area. Lows will fall to around 30° by daybreak Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will be all over the place next week and are looking quite chilly to kick off the month of April. Monday will be pretty close to average for the time of year with highs around 50° and some sun. We spike back to the 60s Tuesday with a little more sun. Another storm system arrives early Wednesday, bringing rain and falling temperatures. Much colder air will follow the Wednesday storm with well below average temperatures Thursday and Friday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.