TONIGHT

A gorgeous evening will give way to another mild night. We will have a few clouds around as temperatures drop to the mid-40s for overnight lows. Dry conditions will persist through the night.

FRIDAY

Make sure you step out and soak up a little of that warm air Friday because temperatures will drop a bit this weekend. Friday starts off with lots of sunshine. Highs will return to around 70°. You will still have time to enjoy the milder temps before the next storm system starts impacting our weather. There will be an increase in clouds through the afternoon as that system approaches. Rain chances will start rising close to sunset. Showers become likely into Friday evening. We will also have a chance for a few thunderstorms Friday evening and overnight. Once the rain arrives, scattered bouts of showers will continue through the rest of the night under mainly cloudy skies. Temperatures will fall to the mid-50s by daybreak Saturday.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

If you compare it to last weekend, then we really can’t complain much about our Saturday weather. However, if you compare it to the previous couple of days, then there is a lot you could find to grumble about. Saturday will be mainly cloudy and a little soggy. Off and on showers are likely through the day. There will be a chance for thunderstorms through the morning, too. Temperatures will be cooler, starting off in the mid-50s. A gradual drop in temperatures will occur into Saturday afternoon. It will be a breezy day with gusts of 20-30MPH possible. The risk for off and on showers will linger into the evening.

Saturday Night

Temperatures will continue dropping Saturday night, falling to the middle 30s. We will have mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers and sprinkles continuing. As temperatures drop into the 30s, any showers across the Valley may mix with a little snow. Accumulation is not a concern with temperatures staying above freezing, dropping to the mid-30s for overnight lows.

Sunday

Spring officially begins Sunday and the season is going to kick off with a chance for a few morning snowflakes for the Valley. Spotty showers, mixing with a little snow, are possible through the morning. Precipitation chances end into the early afternoon and skies will gradually become partly sunny. Highs for the day will be cooler, struggling to climb to around 50°. We will have a partly to mostly clear Sunday night. Lows will return to the middle 30s by daybreak Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 50s for the start of the next workweek. Monday is looking partly sunny and will be one of the nicer days next week. There is a chance for a few showers on Tuesday with highs dropping to the mid-50s. A better chance for some showers arrives Wednesday and continues next Thursday. Highs fall to the lower 50s Wednesday and will be in the upper 40s to near 50° next Thursday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.