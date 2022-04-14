TONIGHT

Tonight will be cooler but pretty uneventful overall. We will have some scattered clouds through the night. Radar may show some showers but the air at the surface is very dry and will make it a big challenge to get any raindrops to the ground. Nothing more than a passing sprinkle is expected for the overnight. Temperatures drop to the lower 40s with a light breeze through the night.

FRIDAY

One more warm day to go before the chilly weather makes a comeback again. Friday will feature a mix of sunshine and scattered clouds. Winds will be breezy with gusts to around 20-30MPH possible at times. Highs will be mild, warming to the mid-60s.

Another cold front will be moving toward the region Friday night. Clouds will be on the increase for Friday late afternoon with overcast skies expected by evening. Rain chances will be increasing, too. Showers become likely into the night and will continue into Saturday morning. Temperatures will fall to around 40° for overnight lows.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Back to chilly weather for the holiday weekend. Saturday begins with overcast skies and rain showers ongoing through the morning. Showers will be much more widespread in the morning. While a few afternoon showers are possible, any rain for the second half of the day will be much more isolated. We will also have a chance for a few peeks of sunshine in the afternoon. Even if we get breaks in the clouds, it will be a chilly afternoon. Afternoon highs will only make it to around 50°.

Saturday Night

Temperatures will be chilly Saturday night. Lows will drop to around 30° with some scattered clouds through the night. There is a small window overnight where we will be watching for a little lake effect. A few sprinkles or an isolated flurry are possible.

Easter Sunday

Easter will be a decent day even though temperatures will be a little chilly. Highs for the day will struggle to near 50°. We will see lots of clouds in the morning and a small chance of a passing mix of rain and snow in the early morning. Clouds thin out for the afternoon with partly sunny skies for the second half of the day. Sunday night will be chilly with lows in the lower 30s. Clouds will be on the increase overnight.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain returns to the forecast Monday with even colder temperatures for the area. Highs will be in the mid-40s. We will have a chance for some snowflakes to mix with showers during the colder parts of the day Monday. Tuesday will be more of the same with highs only reaching the mid-40s, lots of clouds, and a chance for more showers. Just like Monday, snowflakes may mix with rain during the colder parts of the day. Temperatures will be a little warmer Wednesday with highs in the lower to mid-50s. Highs approach 60° next Thursday with a chance for a few more showers.

