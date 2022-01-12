One more milder day before the colder temps return

TONIGHT

Skies will be mostly cloudy across the Valley tonight. A passing sprinkle or flurry is possible through the evening and overnight. Temperatures drop to around 30° for lows.

THURSDAY

Thursday will be another mostly cloudy day. An area of low pressure pulls a cold front through the region into the evening, opening the door for the colder air to return. Before the cold gets here, we will get the chance to warm back to around 40° for a high. Spotty showers or a mix of rain and snow develop into the afternoon. Any precipitation lingering after sunset will mix to snow showers or flurries but little accumulation is expected. A passing snow shower or flurry remains possible Thursday night as colder air starts pushing back into the area. Overnight lows will fall to the upper 20s.

FRIDAY

Plan for colder temperatures again to wrap the workweek. Highs Friday will be in the upper 20s with temps likely to fall into the mid-20s through the afternoon. A few passing flurries are possible through the morning. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Friday night will be cold. Lows drop to the lower teens with partly cloudy skies.

LOOKING AHEAD — WATCHING THE STORM SYSTEM LATE THIS WEEKEND

Saturday is going to be a cold day. Highs will be in the upper teens with partly to mostly cloudy skies. While the weekend starts quiet, all eyes will be on the end of the weekend and the potential for a more impactful snow in the region starting Sunday evening. We warm to near 30° Sunday with continued, mostly cloudy skies. An area of low pressure will move into the region from the south into the late afternoon, increasing our chances for some snow showers. There is data showing a more impactful snow as this system moves toward New England Sunday night into Monday. That said, it is still too soon to draw any concrete details. We will be watching this closely as the track this storm takes will be key in how much snow we see and whether or not there is any mixing of the precipitation or a more eastward track for the heavier swath of snow. What we can say at this point is the potential is there for an impactful snow into Monday morning that could impact travel across the area. We will continue to monitor the track of this system and update you through the week in our newscasts and here at WYTV.com. The chance for snow will continue into Monday and also Tuesday. Highs will be around 30° on both days.

