One more day of record warmth, cold front sweeping through mid-week bringing cooler weather and rain

The record high for Tuesday is 68° and we are likely to break it before the afternoon! The streak of days with highs in the 70s will come to a close after tomorrow:

TONIGHT

No weather worries for tonight and it will be a little warmer overnight. Skies will remain clear. Lows will be in the middle to lower 50s.

TUESDAY

This will be our last day with these warm temperatures. Another record high is likely Tuesday. The record for the day is 68° which was reached on the date in 1931 and 1949. The high temperature Tuesday will return to the mid-70s. It will be a sunny morning and most of the afternoon will be sunny, though we will start looking for some scattered clouds during the afternoon.

Clouds continue increasing Tuesday night. A warm breeze is expected Tuesday night which will keep temperatures pretty through much of the night. The low will be in the upper 50s. Rain approaches the area after midnight with showers becoming likely toward morning. some embedded thunderstorms will also be possible for the overnight.

WEDNESDAY

We begin the day with cloudy skies and scattered showers or some thunderstorms early. The chance for showers tapers off through the morning. The day starts with cloudy skies but clouds will break up a bit into the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle to lower 60s for the afternoon. Wednesday night will be much colder. Skies clear out and temperatures drop to the upper 30s by daybreak Thursday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will be much cooler for the end of the week. Highs will be in the 50s for both Thursday and Friday. Both days look dry with some sun. Saturday looks even cooler and rain returns to the forecast on Sunday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.