One more colder day to go before temperatures start surging

TONIGHT

A few passing flurries or isolated snow showers continue through the evening and early part of the night. An isolated light dusting is possible, primarily in the northern snowbelt. Even though snow won’t add up to much, a light dusting is enough to cause a few slick spots tonight. Low temperatures will drop to the lower 20s with scattered clouds into the night.

THURSDAY

Thursday is looking like our last day spent in the 30s for the next several days. We start the day with scattered clouds and some peeks of sunshine possible. Skies become mostly cloudy again into the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 30s. The temperatures drop back to the lower 30s early Thursday evening with a chance for a few evening sprinkles or isolated flurries. Overnight, temperatures will slowly start to come up and rise toward the middle to near upper 30s by daybreak Friday. Skies will stay mostly cloudy overnight.

FRIDAY

Temperatures will be much warmer Friday. We spend much of the day in the 40s with highs reaching the upper 40s late in the day. It will be mostly cloudy and a little breezy at times. Rain chances will start to come up Friday evening, with a few isolated showers or sprinkles possible. Rain becomes likely Friday night and temperatures will be climbing instead of dropping overnight. We will be in the 50s by daybreak Saturday. Rain is likely overnight with cloudy skies. Winds will become a bit gusty toward Saturday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday will be the warmest day of the current forecast period. Highs warm to the lower 60s and we will be flirting with record high territory. The record Saturday is 61° set in 1979. Rain is likely Saturday morning with a cold front approaching the Valley. Winds will also be a bit gusty at times with peak gusts around 40MPH possible. The cold front sweeps through the area into the afternoon and the showers taper with temperatures dropping. It will be cold enough for a chance for a little lake effect snow Saturday night. Sunday won’t be as warm with highs in the lower 40s. We are looking at a partly sunny end to the weekend. We jump to the upper 40s for highs Monday and Tuesday. Monday is looking mostly sunny but clouds return Tuesday with a chance for a few showers. Highs return to the 50s Wednesday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.