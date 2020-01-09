Off to a cold start Thursday morning

Certainly not extreme cold, but Thursday morning is looking like our coldest morning since winter officially began on December 21st -- Here's the latest weather update:

TONIGHT

Brrr! After all the above average temperatures we’ve had recently, tonight will feel quite chilly. Temperatures will drop to the mid-teens by daybreak Thursday. Winds won’t be as blustery overnight but the light breeze with temps in the teens will be enough to drop wind chills to the to the lower teens to upper single digits at times overnight and early Thursday. The snow showers that impacted the area through the day will taper off tonight and skies will be clearing.

THURSDAY

We start the day with partly to mostly sunny skies. The sun will help us warm up from the upper teens to mid-30s by noon. Expect partly sunny skies Thursday afternoon with temperatures continuing to climb to around 40°.

Clouds will be on the increase Thursday evening and overnight as we begin feeling the impacts of a large storm system that heads to the Valley for the end of the week. The temperature won’t move much Thursday night, hovering in the upper 30s to lower 40s. A shower or sprinkle is possible late Thursday night into Friday morning.

FRIDAY

Friday will be soggy, windy, and warm. Rain showers become increasingly more likely in the morning. Scattered showers and sprinkles will be around the region the remainder of the day with cloudy skies. Winds will also be picking up, gusting to around 25-35 MPH at times through the day. The strong southerly breeze helps drive in warmer air. Highs late Friday afternoon will approach 50°, with temperatures rising into the lower 50s Friday night. Scattered showers continue overnight Friday into Saturday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures soar into the 60s Saturday which would break the record high of 56° set in 2017. Rounds of showers will continue with heavy rain possible Saturday night into early Sunday. It won’t be as warm Sunday but temperatures will remain above average through next week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.