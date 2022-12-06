TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Early morning light rain, temperatures in the upper-30s.

Rain develops again into the afternoon. High in the mid-40s.



DAMP TONIGHT WITH FOG DEVELOPING

Rain developing again tonight. Low in the low- to mid-40s.

Patchy fog develops late tonight and into Wednesday morning.

Rain showers are likely in the morning Wednesday. Warm with mainly cloudy skies in the afternoon Wednesday and a high in the low- to mid-50s.

Cloudy with an isolated light rain shower chance Wednesday night. Low in the mid-to upper-30s.

DRY THURSDAY, WITH ANOTHER ROUND OF RAIN FRIDAY AFTERNOON

Mostly cloudy skies Thursday, high in the mid-40s.

Chance for a shower Thursday night, with a low in the mid-30s.

Showers develop into the afternoon Friday, with a high in the mid-40s.

Isolated showers Friday night with a few flurries mixing in late as we fall into the mid-30s.



DRY FOR THE END OF THE WEEKEND AND EARLY WEEK

Partly sunny with a shower chance Saturday, with a high in the low- to mid-40s.

Mostly cloudy and a low in the lower-30s Saturday night.

Cloudy with sunshine at times Sunday, and a high in the lower-40s.

Mostly cloudy and lower-30s Sunday night.

Mostly cloudy Monday, with a high in the lower-40s.

Mid-30s and cloudy Monday night.

Chance for a shower Tuesday, mainly cloudy and a high in the low- to mid-40s.