TUESDAY OUTLOOK
Early morning light rain, temperatures in the upper-30s.
Rain develops again into the afternoon. High in the mid-40s.
DAMP TONIGHT WITH FOG DEVELOPING
Rain developing again tonight. Low in the low- to mid-40s.
Patchy fog develops late tonight and into Wednesday morning.
Rain showers are likely in the morning Wednesday. Warm with mainly cloudy skies in the afternoon Wednesday and a high in the low- to mid-50s.
Cloudy with an isolated light rain shower chance Wednesday night. Low in the mid-to upper-30s.
DRY THURSDAY, WITH ANOTHER ROUND OF RAIN FRIDAY AFTERNOON
Mostly cloudy skies Thursday, high in the mid-40s.
Chance for a shower Thursday night, with a low in the mid-30s.
Showers develop into the afternoon Friday, with a high in the mid-40s.
Isolated showers Friday night with a few flurries mixing in late as we fall into the mid-30s.
DRY FOR THE END OF THE WEEKEND AND EARLY WEEK
Partly sunny with a shower chance Saturday, with a high in the low- to mid-40s.
Mostly cloudy and a low in the lower-30s Saturday night.
Cloudy with sunshine at times Sunday, and a high in the lower-40s.
Mostly cloudy and lower-30s Sunday night.
Mostly cloudy Monday, with a high in the lower-40s.
Mid-30s and cloudy Monday night.
Chance for a shower Tuesday, mainly cloudy and a high in the low- to mid-40s.