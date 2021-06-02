WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK
Cloudy with isolated light rain early morning. Temperatures in the lower 50s. Showers likely Wednesday, especially into the afternoon with isolated thunderstorm chance.
High in the lower 70s.
SHOWERS AND STORMS MORE PLENTIFUL THURSDAY
Showers and a chance for thunder Wednesday night. Low around 60°.
Showers and storms likely Thursday. High again around 70°.
Upper 50s with a chance for an isolated shower or storm Thursday night.
JUMP IN TEMPS WITH ISOLATED STORM CHANCE FRIDAY
Warmer for Friday with isolated shower or storm chance. High around 80°.
Upper 50s and a shower chance Friday night.
SUMMER-LIKE WEEKEND AND HOT NEXT WEEK
Mostly sunny and warmer for Saturday. High in the low to mid 80s.
Lower 60s and partly cloudy skies Saturday night.
Mid 80s and partly sunny skies for Sunday.
Low to mid 60s and partly cloudy Sunday night.
Sunshine and clouds, and a warm and humid Monday. High in the upper 80s.
Low to mid 60s Monday night and partly cloudy skies.
Upper 80s with slight storm chance into Tuesday afternoon.
Upper 60s for Tuesday night and muggy.
High of 90° next Wednesday with hazy sunshine and a slight afternoon storm chance.
Off-and-on rain with isolated afternoon storms Wednesday
