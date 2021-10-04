Off and on rain for Monday

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Patchy fog and scattered rain this morning. We’re in the lower 60’s.

Off and on showers and a chance for a weak thunderstorm today.

High today in the lower 70’s.



TONIGHT

Patchy fog overnight. Slight chance for a shower. Low around 60°.



MAINLY DRY TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny and low 70’s Tuesday with a slight shower chance in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy Tuesday night with a slight shower or storm chance. Low around 60°.

Warmer for Wednesday, high in the upper 70’s with partly sunny skies and a slight shower chance.

Mainly cloudy Wednesday night, slight shower chance. Low in the lower 60’s.



DAMP FOR LATE WEEK

Chance for rain Thursday, mainly into the afternoon. Slight chance for thunderstorms. High in the low to mid 70’s.

Showers and an isolated thunderstorm Thursday night. Low in the lower 60’s.

Rain showers likely Friday. High in the low to mid 70’s.

Scattered rain Friday night, low in the lower 60’s.



DRYING OUT LATE WEEKEND

Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain showers Saturday, with cooler temperatures around 70°.

Mid to upper 50’s Saturday night, mainly cloudy with a chance for a shower.

Nice on Sunday. High in the low to mid 70’s and mainly sunny.

Partly sunny Monday. High again in the low to mid 70’s.