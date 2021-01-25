ODOT preps for winter storm, watching rain/ice transition

The threat of early rain has kept them from pre-treating the roads

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Road crews from the state and local municipalities are working to prepare for whatever they need to do to keep ice and snow off the roads.

A winter storm is expected to arrive Monday night.

ODOT said road temperature will be warm enough that they expect to stick with a salt and brine solution through the night.

They also said the threat of early rain has kept them from pre-treating the roads, and they will be out as soon as the wintry weather arrives.

“We are just going to be doing a direct application and just really hitting the roads with that salt and salt brine to really just try to reduce the amount of freezing rain that sticks to the road,” said ODOT Spokesperson Ray Marsch.

Marsh says they have plenty of salt for the roads because of the lack of winter weather this season. He asks that drivers take care when driving around plows.