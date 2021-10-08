October or June-tober? More warm and humid weather into the weekend with a few thunderstorms

TONIGHT

Scattered rain and thunderstorms will develop through the evening and continue overnight. Rainfall may be heavy at times. We will have to keep an eye out for any training, meaning heavy rain repeatedly hitting the same communities. Localized flooding is possible into the night, especially for areas that received heavy rainfall yesterday. The night will stay very humid for early October with lows falling to the lower 60s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Our start to the weekend isn’t going to be the nicest of days. Saturday will be predominantly cloudy. Spotty showers or thunderstorms are possible in the early morning. We will have a chance for a break in the rain through the late morning and early afternoon, but additional areas of showers and downpours will pop up through the afternoon and evening. The rain will be scattered, so it won’t be an all-day steady rain, but those who find themselves under some of the thunderstorms can see heavy downpours at times. Temperatures won’t be as warm due to the showers and clouds, but it will be just as humid as the last few days. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

Saturday Night

Scattered rain will continue into the evening and will be tapering off into the night. We will also see clouds breaking up across the area overnight. Skies become partly to mostly clear toward morning. Lows will drop into the upper 50s.

Sunday

The end of the weekend will be the day to enjoy. Sunday will have a lot more sunshine than Saturday with some scattered clouds at times. We will warm back up to the middle 70s for highs. It also won’t be as humid as the latter part of this past week. We stay dry and comfortable Sunday night. Lows will be in the middle to upper 50s with a few clouds around.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday will be another dry day to enjoy with well above average temperatures continuing. We will have a lot of sun with highs around 80°. Tuesday will also be warm with highs in the upper 70s. A weak cold front will pass through the region and bring a low chance for an isolated shower or storm. Wednesday and Thursday are looking like two more warm and dry days. A stronger cold front approaches next Friday with rain and thunderstorms expected.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.