Occasional flurries tonight, temps warming for the end of the workweek

Occasional snow showers or flurries remain in the forecast tonight and we will have another chance at a few snowflakes Tuesday night -- Here's a look at the week ahead:

TONIGHT

Isolated snow showers and flurries will occur around the region tonight. Little accumulation is expected, totaling less than 1″ in isolated areas. There is a small chance for a few pockets of freezing drizzle which could lead isolated occurrences of a light glaze, especially on car windshields or patios. Skies will be mostly cloudy through the night and temperatures drop to the mid-20s. A northwesterly breeze will allow for wind chills in the upper teens to lower 20s tonight.

TUESDAY

We will have another mostly cloudy day ahead Tuesday. A few flurries are possible in the morning. Highs for the day will be in the mid-30s. A breeze through the day will allow for wind chills in the lower to mid-20s at times.

Another chance for a little precipitation comes Tuesday night. Skies will be cloudy with a mix of rain and snow showers. We will see lows in the lower 30s. With temperatures around to slightly above freezing, any snow would struggle to accumulate. However, an isolated coating is possible, especially closer to the snowbelt.

WEDNESDAY

Another mostly cloudy day Wednesday but we will be a tad warmer. Winds shifting to a more southerly direction will begin pumping in warmer weather. Daytime highs will warm toward the upper 30s. We will have some clearing of the skies Wednesday evening and overnight. This will help temperatures return to the lower 30s for overnight lows.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures warm through the week ahead with above average temps expected for the end of the workweek. We will be around 50° for highs both Friday and Saturday. An area of low pressure arriving Saturday will bring some weekend rain showers and falling temps on the back side to wrap up the weekend.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.