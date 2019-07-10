Nugget of Knowledge: Sports names

(WYTV) – These NBA teams almost had different names:

How about the Orlando Juice?

Orlando, Florida won an NBA expansion team in 1987 and put the team’s name up for a vote. Juice won.

Then, a team executive’s 7-year-old daughter visited Orlando and said this place is like magic. The team is called the Orlando Magic.

The Chicago Matadors’ original owner Dick Klein wanted this name but changed his mind when he learned that the only team in any sport with three syllables in its name with any lasting success was the Montreal Canadiens. So, he picked one syllable: the Chicago Bulls.

In 2012, the New Orleans Hornets, who had come from Charlotte, wanted a name change. Among the choices was this one” the New Orleans Rougarou.

What is a Rougarou?

It’s a mythical werewolf, said to lurk in the New Orleans swamps. In the end, the team went with the state bird: the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Seattle Supersonics moved to Oklahoma City in 2008 and had just four months to come up with a new name — a weather word. It was nearly the Oklahoma Wind, but the final name was Oklahoma Thunder.

The NBA expanded into Miami in 1987. The finalists for the name included Sharks, Barracudas, Beaches and Flamingo.

The owners almost went with the name of a TV crime show at the time, “Miami Vice,” but in the end, it was something else the city is known for — the Miami Heat.