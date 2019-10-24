Not much sun the next few days, rain still on track for the weekend

You may encounter a sprinkle or two Friday but it'll be hard to avoid the showers this weekend -- Here's the updated weekend outlook:

TONIGHT

Clouds will be on the rise tonight with skies turning overcast through the night. The added clouds will keep our temperatures in the lower to mid-40s for overnight lows.

FRIDAY

Expect more clouds than sun for the area Friday. Skies will be mainly overcast for the majority of the day. Temperatures won’t be as warm because of the thick cloud-deck. Highs rise to the mid to upper 50s. We will have a very low chance for a stray sprinkle, but it will be a challenge for rain to reach the ground. This will be due to dry air that will be in place, helping to evaporate a lot of the showers that can develop.

High school football looks mainly dry with just a slim chance for a sprinkle. It wouldn’t be a washout by any means with showers likely struggling to develop. Temperatures will be around 50° at kickoff, falling toward the mid-40s by the final plays. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with overnight lows dipping to the mid-40s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

A large storm system is on track to approach the Valley Saturday. The morning looks day but showers will become increasingly more likely as we reach noon. Expect wide-spread rain to develop into the afternoon with rain likely for Saturday evening. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s for daytime highs. Saturday night looks like a washout with heavy and steady rain possible at times Saturday evening and overnight into Sunday. Lows drop to the mid-40s Saturday night.

Some of the showers linger into Sunday, especially in the morning. The chance for rain will fizzle out through Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will warm to around 60° for afternoon highs and we will watch for some peeks of afternoon sun.

LOOKING AHEAD

Keep an eye on the forecast for next week. It is looking increasingly likely for a big cool-down into the middle of the week. Models are having trouble pinpointing the timing of the temperature drop and just how cool temperatures will go. The forecast will need to be fine-tuned as model data comes into better agreement. Rain is likely to accompany the cool-down and the rain chances will be dependent on when the temperatures fall and by how much. Current thinking is an increasing risk for rain into Tuesday with scattered wet weather around Wednesday into Thursday as the temperatures fall. The Pinpoint Weather Team will be monitoring this and will continue to fine-tune the forecast as better model data becomes available. Keep checking back for updates through the week and weekend.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.