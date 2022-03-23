TONIGHT

Our chances for severe weather have ended tonight. Some scattered showers will work through the area early tonight with a chance for a rumble of thunder. Rain chances taper toward morning. Temperatures fall to the mid-40s as clouds scatter out across the area.

THURSDAY

Temperatures return to the 50s Thursday with highs in the middle to upper 50s. We will have scattered clouds with a little sunshine through much of the day. There is a chance for a passing shower or sprinkle, mainly into Thursday evening. Winds will be a bit breezy throughout the day, too. The holes in the clouds fill back in Thursday night. We will be overcast by daybreak Friday with lows in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY

Friday will be the start of a several day cold-snap for the area. Highs drop to the lower 40s Friday. We will be cloudy with scattered showers developing. The scattered rain and sprinkles will continue into the evening. Scattered rain begins mixing with some snow Friday night as temperatures fall toward the mid-30s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Highs will be even colder Saturday, only reaching the upper 30s with blustery winds likely. We will have scattered rain showers that mix with snow at times throughout the day. That rain will change to snow Saturday night as lows fall into the 20s. We will need to watch for a little bit of accumulating snow Saturday night and Sunday, especially in the snowbelt. Spotty snow showers and flurries continue on a cold Sunday with highs only reaching the mid-30s. Temperatures stay cold Monday with highs in the mid-30s again and a few flurries possible. We are looking mostly cloudy Tuesday with temps jumping to near 40°. Rain returns to the forecast next Wednesday with temperatures jumping to around 50°.

