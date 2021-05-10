Not as warm Tuesday, more chances for frost coming this week

While frost is possible tonight and is looking like more of an isolated occurrence, we will have high chances for morning frost mid-week. Temps are trending much warmer late-week:

ALERTS

A Frost Advisory is in effect for parts of the area tonight. Temperatures will be cold enough for a few pockets of frost, especially in low-lying areas and communities overnight. There will be an even greater risk for frost heading into the middle of this week. For a look at current alerts, CLICK HERE.

TONIGHT

Clouds build back into the area tonight as a weak storm system pivots through the region. We’re looking at lows in the middle to upper 30s by daybreak. While widespread frost is unlikely, there still is a low chance for a few isolated areas of patchy frost by morning. We have a lot of dry air in place that will act to suppress rain chances, but a sprinkle isn’t out of the question by daybreak.

TUESDAY

Temperatures won’t be as warm Tuesday. We start the day with lots of clouds around. Dry air will eat away most of the precipitation that tries to develop, though a passing sprinkle or two isn’t completely out of the question. The clouds will start to break in the afternoon with skies becoming partly sunny for the second half of the day. It will be a little breezy at times through the morning and especially through the afternoon, once the sun starts breaking through the clouds. Highs will reach the lower to near mid-50s.

A stray sprinkle or two remains in the forecast through early Tuesday evening. Clouds will be clearing through the evening with mostly clear skies into Tuesday night. Temperatures will be cold Tuesday night with lows dropping toward the lower 30s. Frost is likely Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, so make sure any cold-sensitive plants are tended to or moved indoors.

WEDNESDAY

Much better weather returns Wednesday on what will be the start of a several-day gradual warming trend. After the cold and frosty start to the day, we will see lots of sunshine. Skies will be mostly sunny through the afternoon, taking highs to around 60° in the afternoon. Wednesday night will remain dry, quiet and mostly clear. This will set the stage for another cold night. Lows will return to the lower 30s, bringing another high risk for areas of frost to develop into Thursday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Finally, some temperatures to smile about! After another cold and frosty morning, highs Thursday warm toward the mid-60s! We will have a lot of sunshine around Thursday, too. Thursday night isn’t looking as cold with an uptick in clouds. Friday won’t be as sunny and comes with a small chance at a few showers. Highs will stay in the 60s. The upcoming weekend continues to trend warmer with temperatures much closer to seasonal averages and some sun in the forecast.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.