Not as warm Thursday; tracking rain into the weekend

Even though it won't be nearly as warm Thursday, the daytime high will be right around average for the time of year -- We will have a few days with some sun before rain returns:

TONIGHT

After our warmest day since mid-December, it’s back to the 20s for us tonight. Lows will drop to the middle to upper 20s into Thursday morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy much of the night, though we will see some breaks through the night. A small chance for a pocket of drizzle or an isolated flurry remains tonight. The gusty wind from this afternoon will be coming down tonight. Still, enough of a breeze will remain to drive wind chills down into the upper teens to lower 20s at times overnight.

THURSDAY

Thursday won’t be as warm but temperatures will be close to seasonable averages. Highs will be in the upper 30s. The normal high for the day is 39°. We will have plenty of clouds around early in the day, with clouds breaking up into the late morning. Skies become partly sunny in the afternoon. Even though it won’t be as warm, it is going to be a dry day and another good chance to run the car through the carwash.

Thursday night will remain quiet and dry. Skies will be partly to mostly clear and temperatures will be even colder. Overnight lows fall to the middle to lower 20s.

FRIDAY

After the slightly colder morning, we will add a couple degrees onto the afternoon highs Friday. Skies will be partly sunny throughout the day and it will be dry. Highs jump to the mid-40s. Clouds will be on the increase Friday night with overcast skies by Saturday morning. The clouds keep temperatures from dropping as much. Lows will be in the mid-30s. Rain chances rise Friday night into Saturday morning as an area of low pressure moves into the region from our southwest.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will be above average again this weekend with highs around 50° both days. That said, both days will also come with the risk for some raindrops. Saturday is looking like the wetter of the two days with scattered showers around in the morning and afternoon. Another storm system grazes the area Sunday, bringing the chance for some hit-and-miss showers or sprinkles.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days,