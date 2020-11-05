Not as sunny but still much warmer than average Thursday

Though clouds keep temperatures a tad cooler than today, we will heat right back up with several days in the 70s expected and a good shot at breaking some record highs:

TONIGHT

No weather worries overnight with skies staying clear most of the night. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 40. We will begin looking for an increase in clouds as the sun rises Thursday.

THURSDAY

Thursday isn’t going to be as sunny of a day but will still be warm. Clouds will be increasing through the morning with more clouds than sun expected in the afternoon. The added clouds will keep temperatures from warming as much. Highs will be in the mid-60s. Scattered clouds linger Thursday evening and will clear out Thursday night. Lows overnight drop to the mid-40s.

FRIDAY

We return to mostly sunny skies Friday. It will be another unseasonably warm afternoon. Average highs are in the mid-50s and temperatures Friday are expected to surge to the upper 60s! The quiet weather continues Friday night with clear skies. Lows will be in the middle to lower 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Hard to ask for a better weekend this time of year. Saturday and Sunday both look mostly sunny with highs around 70°. It gets even warmer early next week and we have a pretty good shot at tying or breaking some record highs. The record Monday is 72° set in 1999 and the record Tuesday is 68° set in 1949. Both days are looking like highs in the mid-70s.

