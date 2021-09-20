Not as hot Tuesday, still humid with rain in the forecast

TONIGHT

Expect a few downpours and isolated thunderstorms this evening. We will have lots of clouds around overnight with the chance for a spotty shower or an isolated storm continuing. It will remain humid with lows falling to the mid-60s.

TUESDAY

We will have a lot more clouds around Tuesday, with a few peeks of sunshine possible. It will be humid but not as hot. Highs will reach the upper 70s. Expect a breezy day with gusts between 20-30MPH possible at times. Throughout the day will be a chance for a few spotty showers or an isolated thunderstorm. Rain chances will continue climbing Tuesday night as a cold front approaches. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms are likely. It will still be humid with lows returning to the mid-60s.

WEDNESDAY

Fall officially begins Wednesday and we will be transitioning to cooler weather through the day as a cold front crosses through the region. Skies will be cloudy with rounds of rain and thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy and steady at times. An isolated gusty storm is also possible, primarily through the afternoon into the early evening. While it will remain humid, temperatures won’t warm much. Morning lows will be in the middle 60s and highs will only warm to around 70°.

Scattered rain will continue into Wednesday night as cooler air spills into the area. It will be a cooler overnight with lows around 50°. Skies will be mostly cloudy.

LOOKING AHEAD

The pattern turns much cooler on the back side of Wednesday’s storm system. Highs Thursday will only reach the lower 60s with a few showers or sprinkles. Friday is looking like a nice day with lots of sun but temps remain cooler than average. Highs will be in the upper 60s Friday. Another cold front arrives Saturday with a chance for a couple showers or sprinkles into Saturday afternoon and evening. We will also have to keep an eye out for a few lake effect sprinkles in the snowbelt Sunday. Both days this weekend will have highs in the mid-60s.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.