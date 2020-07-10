Not as hot for the weekend

Chances of showers and storms will be around through the day Saturday

Periods of showers and storms will stick around Friday night into Saturday. Some areas saw some very heavy rain on Friday so any more storms with heavy rain can create localized flooding issues.

Temperatures will be cooler this weekend with highs in the low 80’s and low temperatures dipping into the 60s. Dew point temperatures will slowly fall back to more comfortable levels by the time we get out of Saturday and into the second half of the weekend into early next week.

The risk of showers and storms will be around Saturday night through Monday but those chances will be much less than overnight Friday through Saturday morning.

Dry conditions will stick around through the middle of next week with comfortable temperatures and humidity levels through Tuesday.

Heat and humidity return into the middle and end of next week with the chances of storms increasing again by Thursday and Friday next week.