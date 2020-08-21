Not as cool tonight and much warmer into the weekend

We're heading back to those warm, humid days in the extended outlook. I'm also watching for a but of rain this weekend -- Not a washout but here's what to plan for:

TONIGHT

The nights will start trending a little warmer heading into the weekend. We will tack on a couple degrees to Thursday morning’s low of 48°. Expect temperatures down in the mid-50s by daybreak Friday. Skies will be clear overnight.

FRIDAY

Back to the toasty, summer-y temperatures across the Valley! Expect a mix of sunshine and some scattered clouds through the day. Highs will jump to the upper 80s. We are also looking at a subtle rise in the dew points beginning to take shape. This means it will begin to feel a bit more humid. The added moisture may yield a stray shower into the evening. The chance of seeing a shower would be mainly in extreme southern Columbiana county and is a very low chance, but not zero.

Friday night will be pretty quiet with partly to mostly clear skies. It will be a bit more humid. Lows drop to the lower 60s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

We kick off the weekend with a hot and more humid day. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 80s to near 90°! Expect lots of sunshine and some scattered clouds around. One again, the risk for rain will be low but not zero. An isolated afternoon or evening shower or storm is possible. Expect a more humid afternoon with dew points rising back into the 60s.

Saturday night

An isolated shower or a thunderstorm is possible Saturday evening with a slim chance for a shower to carry over into the early part of the night. It will be warmer and more humid. Lows will be in the mid-60s by daybreak Sunday. Expect partly to mostly clear skies into the night.

Sunday

Rain chances are l;looking a little higher Sunday. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies through the day. It will remain humid with highs in the mid-80s. The day doesn’t look like a washout but hit-and-miss rain or thunderstorms are expected to develop, primarily through the afternoon into the evening. Sunday night will be mild and humid, Lows will be in the mid-60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The risk for some spotty showers and storms will continue Monday as a cold front approaches the region. A few isolated showers may also linger into Tuesday. Highs are still expected to reach the 80s both days, then rise back to the upper 80s heading into the end of next week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.