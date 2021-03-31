Not an April Fools joke — snow and cold wind chills returning to the forecast

TONIGHT

A few additional showers develop this evening and early tonight with the late afternoon breaks in the clouds filling back in. Temperatures will turn even colder as Canadian air pushes into the area toward morning. Any lingering showers overnight change over to snow with scattered snow showers expected to develop toward morning. A light coating of snow on traditionally colder surfaces may occur. Little to no impact on road conditions are anticipated for the morning commute. It will be a much colder start to the day with lows in the upper 20s. Brisk winds will drive wind chills into the 10s to low 20s by daybreak.

THURSDAY

An unwelcomed guest is coming to the first day of the April party: winter. April begins with temperatures around 20° below average, blustery winds and the risk for snow. Scattered snow showers and flurries will be ongoing early Thursday. The chance for snow showers and flurries will continue all day. Occasional bursts of snow, capable of dropping visibilities and quickly coating surfaces, are possible throughout the day. A lot of the snow that falls will melt but some accumulation is possible on colder surfaces. Daytime accumulations of an isolated 1″ or less are possible. The best chance for accumulation comes into Thursday evening. Scattered lake effect snow will be ongoing and an isolated inch to locally up to 2″ in the snowbelt will be possible. The temperatures will be cold enough that we may see a little snow sticking to the roads, so there is a low chance at a few slick spots. The good news is the snow showers will taper off into the overnight and clouds will begin to clear out toward Friday morning.

Temperatures will be quite cold for the time of year. Highs will only reach the lower 30s. Blustery winds out of the northwest at about 10-25MPH are expected all day. The winds, combined with the unseasonably cold air, will lead to wind chills in the 10s and lower 20s all day. Temperatures will fall toward the mid-20s Thursday night and a brisk wind will continue overnight. This will allow for wind chills as low as the lower teens into Friday morning.

FRIDAY

Friday will be warmer than Thursday but still chilly overall. The day begins with a partly to mostly sunny sky. We will see a mix of sunshine and scattered clouds throughout the day. Highs will be around 40°. Winds remain brisk and will drive wind chills down into the mid-20s to mid-30s during the day. The afternoon will be dry, as will Friday night. Skies will be mostly clear much of the overnight with lows returning to the mid-20s. Winds won’t be as strong overnight so wind chills won’t be as much of a factor.

LOOKING AHEAD

Weather improves with warming temperatures this weekend. Saturday will be partly sunny with highs jumping back to the mid-50s, fairly close to average for early April. Easter will be even warmer as highs jump to the lower to mid-60s with sunshine and scattered clouds. Highs will stay in the 60s through the middle of next week, though we will have to watch for some rain showers Tuesday and also Wednesday.

