Not a washout, but there is a little rain in the weekend forecast — Here’s a look at the timing

Temps will be a few degrees warmer Saturday than the last few days. There will also be some showers working through the region this weekend -- Here's the walk-through:

TONIGHT

More of the same tonight with quiet weather across the area. Skies will be clear and it won’t be as breezy overnight. Expect calm to light winds by daybreak. It will be chilly again with lows falling to the mid-30s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Temperatures continue warming Saturday. Highs will jump toward the middle 60s on what is setting up to be a beautiful start to the weekend. Saturday begins with mostly sunny skies. Clouds will build in through the afternoon and evening.

Saturday Night

Skies turn overcast Saturday evening with an increasing risk for showers. The approaching storm system will come with occasional showers or sprinkles after midnight. Occasional raindrops are possible the rest of the night. Temperatures won’t be as cool with lows in the middle 40s.

Sunday

We kick off the day with cloudy skies and a few spotty showers or sprinkles. The day won’t be a washout and the chance for rain will start to fade through the afternoon. Most of the morning is looking cloudy but clouds will start to thin out through the afternoon. The added sun will help temperatures rebound to the upper 50s before sunset.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures remain fairly mild for the start of the workweek. We have several days in the 60s to look forward to. There will also be a growing chance for some spotty showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will turn cooler into the latter part of next week.

