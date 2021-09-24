Not a washout, but a few showers are in the forecast this weekend — Here’s what to plan for

TONIGHT

A beautiful fall evening is on tap with clear skies and comfortably cool temperatures. Reading fall into the 50s by 11 p.m. There will be a light breeze, adding a little extra chill to the air both this evening and overnight. Skies will stay clear most of the night, but we will start looking for a few scattered clouds toward daybreak. Morning lows will be in the upper 40s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Saturday starts off with a little sunshine, but clouds will be increasing through the morning and early afternoon. A cold front will arrive in the afternoon and increase our chance for a few showers. There will be some drier air eating away at the approaching rain, but enough moisture is in place for a few spotty afternoon and evening showers or sprinkles. That cold front won’t have a major impact on temperatures, but the added clouds through the day will keep temperatures in the middle to upper 60s for daytime highs.

Saturday Night

While a few showers are possible through Saturday evening, rain chances end before midnight. Clouds will decrease as that storm system pulls away from the region. Skies will become partly to mostly clear overnight and temperatures will drop toward the middle 40s for lows.

Sunday

A beautiful and seasonable end to our weekend is ahead. Average highs are in the lower 70s for this time of year. Temperatures Sunday will warm to the lower 70s for afternoon highs. It is shaping up to be a beautiful day overall. Expect a light breeze with a mix of sunshine and a few scattered clouds. Clouds will be on the increase again Sunday night and temperatures won’t be as cool with lows in the mid-50s by daybreak Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

We are looking at a temperature spike toward the middle 70s Monday. Expect a more clouds than sun kind of day Monday with a chance for a couple passing showers. An area of high pressure builds in toward the middle of the week and will pull in some cooler air compared to Monday. Tuesday will be in the lower 70s with lots of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 60s next Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. All three days are looking dry with some sunshine.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.