No weather worries for your weekend plans! Here’s when rain and snow return to the forecast

Thumbs up for the weekend forecast! The same can't be said for next week with two storm systems bringing rain and snow back to the Valley -- Here's the timing:

TONIGHT

Skies will be clear tonight and it won’t be as cold. Still, a chilly night is expected as temperatures drop to around 20°. A light breeze will carry over into the night, driving wind chills down into the teens at times.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

This will be a beautiful weekend and a rarity for February in northeast Ohio/northwest Pennsylvania. Skies will be mainly sunny Saturday. Temperatures continue warming with highs in the mid-40s. Saturday night stays quiet. Expect mostly clear skies with lows in the mid-20s. Sunday will be even warmer! It’ll be another mostly sunny day with highs around 50°.

LOOKING AHEAD

Lots of unsettled weather to look ahead to next week. Clouds will increase Sunday night with cloudy skies likely by Monday morning. The next storm system will arrive Monday afternoon, bringing rain back to the Valley. The rain showers will carry over into Tuesday. Another storm system comes Wednesday and brings additional rain but will also help pull in much colder air to the region. Rain changes over to snow Wednesday night. We may have a chance at some accumulating snow overnight Wednesday and through the day Thursday. This is something our team will be monitoring closely as the model data evolves for next week.

