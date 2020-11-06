No weather worries for your Friday, temperatures staying warm into the weekend

Wash the car, rake the leaves, maybe hang the holiday lights? We are looking at shorts and t-shirt weather into next week!

TONIGHT

Expect scattered clouds around through the evening. Skies clear out through the night, setting us up for a sunny Friday AM commute. Lows overnight will dip back toward the middle to upper 40s.

FRIDAY

We return to sunny skies Friday. It will be another unseasonably warm afternoon. Average highs are in the mid-50s and temperatures Friday afternoon will rise to around 70°! The quiet weather continues Friday night with clear skies. Lows will be in the middle 40s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

More beautiful weather ahead Saturday. Skies will be sunny again across the region. Temperatures warm to around 70° for daytime highs.

Saturday Night

No weather worries Saturday night. Skies will remain mainly clear. Lows overnight return to the mid-40s.

Sunday

Sunday will be a repeat of Saturday, though it does look like we will add a degree or two to the afternoon high. Skies will remain mostly sunny throughout the day. Expect highs in the lower 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD

It gets even warmer early next week and we have a pretty good shot at tying or breaking some record highs. The record Monday is 72° set in 1999 and the record Tuesday is 68° set in 1949. Both days are looking like highs in the mid-70s.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.