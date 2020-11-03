No weather worries for election day and temperatures will be a little warmer, too!

After that hefty dose of winter last night, we will be leaving that behind through the week. It will feel like a different season by the end of the week as temperatures warm:

TONIGHT

A much quieter night across the Valley tonight. We will have some scattered clouds and chilly temperatures. It will be breezy overnight with gusts up to 30MPH possible at times. The wind combined with temperatures dropping to the middle to lower 30s will lead to wind chills in the middle to lower 20s at times.

ELECTION DAY

No weather worries for election day. Expect a mix of sunshine and scattered clouds. The afternoon will be a little warmer with highs in the lower 50s. Tuesday night will be quiet and clear. Temperatures drop to the upper 30s for overnight lows.

WEDNESDAY

We continue warming back up Wednesday. It will be a mainly sunny day for the Valley. Temperatures will climb about 10° warmer than Tuesday, warming to the lower 60s for daytime highs. Wednesday night stays dry with scattered clouds and lows in the lower to mid-40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

If you weren’t happy about the snow Sunday night, then you will really like the extended outlook. Temperatures will continue warming up through the week with highs around 70° by the weekend. We are also looking at a prolonged dry stretch for the next several days.

