Nicer weather coming for the second half of the week

TONIGHT

There will be a few showers and sprinkles around the Valley tonight. Skies will remain cloudy and it will be another cool overnight. Lows will fall to the upper 30s. The risk for occasional showers or sprinkles will continue into Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY

This will be the transition day for the area. Skies start off cloudy with a chance for a few showers or sprinkles in the morning. The risk for rain will taper off into the afternoon. This is also when we will watch for clouds to begin thinning out. Clouds will break up heading into Wednesday evening with partly to mostly sunny skies toward sunset. Daytime highs will be around 50°.

Any lingering clouds will continue clearing out Wednesday night. This will also allow for an even cooler night. Chilly temperatures in the mid-30s are expected by 11PM with overnight lows falling to the lower 30s. While it is still early in the season, we are starting to see some plants starting to come up. If any of your non-hearty flowers are starting to bloom, the cold may be enough for some frost so keep that in mind.

THURSDAY

Thursday begins a stretch of nice days heading into the weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Temperatures climb toward the middle 50s for daytime highs. Thursday night will be chilly. Skies remain clear with lows returning to the lower 30s.

LOOKING AHEAD

You’ll really start to feel some warmth to the air Friday with highs flirting with 60°. We end the workweek with sunshine and will have a mostly sunny start to the weekend. Temperatures turn even warmer Saturday, climbing to the middle 60s. The next storm system will be approaching the Valley Saturday evening, bringing an increase in clouds through the day and the risk for showers Saturday night into Sunday.

