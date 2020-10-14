Nice Wednesday ahead, next storm system impacts the area Thursday

Wednesday will be a nice day to bust out the leaf blowers if you want to get a jump start on the yardwork -- winds pick up and knock more down ahead of the next storm system Thursday:

TONIGHT

Quiet and cool for tonight with a mostly clear sky. There will be a light breeze at times but otherwise, no weather worries overnight. Lows drop toward the middle to lower 40s by daybreak.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will be another nice one. Skies start off sunny with scattered clouds filtering in for the afternoon. There won’t be much of a difference in temperature compared to your Tuesday afternoon, with daytime highs reaching the mid-60s. Winds will pick up Wednesday evening and overnight. Expect the gusty winds to continue through morning as a warm, southwesterly breeze develops. This will keep temperatures a little warmer. Scattered clouds will remain around the area with lows in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY

We start the day with decent weather for the area. It will be breezy with sun and scattered clouds in the morning. Skies will turn overcast through the afternoon as a cold front nears the area. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s for daytime highs.

Rain chances will rises Thursday evening as the cold front clears the area. Scattered showers are expected to develop around and after sunset. Temperatures will cool toward the lower 40s overnight.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday will be much cooler with highs only reaching the lower 50s. We will have plenty of clouds around, with some peeks of sun. Occasional showers and sprinkles are possible, especially in the snowbelt. Rain chances fade into Friday evening. We will have to watch for some Friday night frost and then temperatures will begin heading back in the other direction into the weekend. Saturday will still be cool but Sunday will turn breezy again with temps jumping back to the 60s.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.