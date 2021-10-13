Nice weather Wednesday, rain and cooler temperatures on the way

(WTV) – Today becomes mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
Tonight, increasing clouds with lows in the upper 50s.
Thursday will be partly sunny with a chance for evening showers (20%). Highs near 80°.
Friday, mostly cloudy with isolated rain and thunderstorms (40%), highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday, rain likely (70%) with temperatures dropping into the mid 60s.
Sunday, Mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.
Monday, mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Tuesday, partly sunny with temperatures back near 70°.