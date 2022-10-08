RADAR AND CLOUDS

Skies are mostly clear. Here is a look at radar right now.

TEMPERATURES

Here is a look at current temperatures. Look for lows to fall to the mid to upper 30s by morning.

FUTURE TRACKER

Look for mostly clear skies. Patchy frost will be possible and the entire area is under a Frost Advisory until 9 AM Sunday morning. Lows will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Sunday will be nice with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low 60s. Clouds will increase Sunday night with temperatures dropping into the low 40s for morning lows. Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s.

TONIGHT

Look for mostly clear skies. Patchy frost will be possible and the entire area is under a Frost Advisory. Lows will fall into the mid to upper 30s.

SUNDAY

Sunday will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the low 60s.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Clouds will increase Sunday night. Lows will be in the low 60s.

MONDAY

More sunshine on Monday with a high in the low to mid 60s.

7 DAY FORECAST

Dry weather is expected through the middle of next week wtih slowly warming temperatures. Highs will push into the mid 60’s Monday with 70’s returning by Tuesday and Wednesday. The chance for rain will return mid week with scattered showers likely Wednesday night and Thursday. A few showers will linger into Friday. Friday will be cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Next weekend is looking mainly dry with highs in the mid to upper 50s.