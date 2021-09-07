Nice weather to head back to school!

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Partly cloudy and cool this morning. Temperatures in the low to mid 50’s.

Be alert for plenty of school buses today as just about everybody will be heading back to class.

A hoodie for the morning, with sunny skies today. We’ll see a warmer day. High in the

lower 80’s.



SHOWERS AND A FEW STORMS TOWARD WEDNESDAY MORNING

Increasing clouds tonight with showers and thunderstorms likely toward Daybreak Wednesday.

Low in the lower 60’s.

High Wednesday in the mid 70’s. Morning showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Chance for a spotty shower or storm into the afternoon. Severe weather is not expected.

Cooler Wednesday night with a chance for an isolated shower. Low in the low to mid 50’s.

Partly sunny Thursday with a few showers possible.



COOL FRIDAY, NICE WEATHER LATE WEEK AND THROUGH THE WEEKEND

Clearing and chilly Thursday night into Friday. Low in the lower 50’s.

Mostly sunny Friday and through the weekend.

Cool Friday, with sunshine and a high in the lower 70’s.

Partly cloudy Friday night. Low in the lower 50’s.



WARMER WEEKEND

Sunny Saturday with a high in the upper 70’s.

Low around 60° and partly cloudy Saturday night.

80° and mostly sunny for Sunday.

Lower 60’s Sunday night and partly cloudy.



NICE WEATHER CONTINUES INTO THE WEEK

Sunshine and some clouds Monday, high in the low to mid 80’s.

Partly cloudy and a low in the low to mid 60’s Monday night.

Low to mid 80’s and mostly sunny next Tuesday.