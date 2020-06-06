Nice weather setting up for the weekend — Here’s what to plan for

High pressure building into the region is setting the stage for some dry sunny days into next week

TONIGHT

A stray shower or an isolated thunderstorm is possible tonight with partly to mostly clear skies. Watch for patchy fog across the area. Lows will be in the middle to lower 60s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Saturday will be a decent day with sunshine and scattered clouds around. Drier, less humid air will be working into the region. There is a very small chance for a couple afternoon sprinkles developing, but any rain from them would have a hard time reaching the ground in the drier air. Saturday will be the warmer day this weekend with highs around 80°.

Saturday Night

Grab the S’mores and hoodies Saturday night. It will be cooler and is looking like one of those nice campfire nights. Skies will be mostly clear and temperatures will drop to around 50° for an overnight low.

Sunday

Sunday will be a beautiful, but cooler, day for the Valley. Highs will only reach the lower 70s. What it lacks in temperatures will be made up for in sunshine. Sunday is looking like a mostly sunny afternoon so don’t forget the sun screen.

LOOKING AHEAD

The heat builds right back into the area early in the week. Monday warms back toward the 80s and Tuesday will jump toward the upper 80s. The next chance for rain will be Wednesday and will be heavily dependent on the track of what is currently Tropical Storm Cristobal. That tropical system makes a landfall at the end of the weekend/early next week along the Gulf coast and the remnant moisture will move toward the Valley for the middle of the upcoming week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above.