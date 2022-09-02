(WYTV)

RADAR AND SATELLITE

Radar scans are clear. High pressure is moving eastward over Pennsylvania and is helping keep our weather dry. A few clouds are possible today.

TEMPERATURES AND DEW POINTS

Temperatures will climb into the mid 80s for highs. Dew points will reach the mid 60s this afternoon and evening, making it feel quite humid outside.

DAYBREAK OUTLOOK

Plan for a light jacket this morning with temperatures in the mid 50s and a few clouds. Temperatures will climb into upper 70s by noon.

FUTURE TRACKER

Expect a few clouds today with some sunshine. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s. Some clouds will stick around tonight with temperatures falling into the mid 60s. Plan for partly sunny skies Saturday with a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the evening (30% PM). Temperatures will reach the mid 80s. A bigger chance for showers and thunderstorms comes on Sunday (60%).

TODAY

Expect partly sunny skies with temperatures reaching the mid 80s.

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures falling into the mid 60s.

SATURDAY

Plan for a partly sunny start to the day with a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the evening (30% PM). Temperatures will climb into the mid 80s.

7-DAY OUTLOOK

Rain chances linger into Monday (40%) with temperatures reaching the low 80s. Expect partly sunny skies through Thursday with temperatures in the low to mid 80s for the rest of the 7 day outlook.