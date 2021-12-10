Nice weather Friday, severe storms possible on Saturday

(WYTV)
Today: Scattered clouds, late evening rain and thunderstorm possible (20% PM). High: 49°
Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms develop, gusty winds (100%) Low: 46° (rising)
Tomorrow: Rain showers, chance for thunderstorms, gusty winds (100%). High: 63°
Tomorrow night: Chance of showers, decreasing throughout the night (60%). Low: 45°
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 43° Low: 30°
Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 48° Low: 33°
Tuesday: Scattered clouds. High: 49° Low: 33°
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, evening rain shower possible (20% PM). High: 52° Low: 43°
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chance for rain shower (20%). High: 58° Low: 48°