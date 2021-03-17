TUESDAY OUTLOOKCloudy early morning. Temperatures in the mid 30s.Cloudy overall today with a few showers. This looks to be mainly before noon.High in the upper 40s.MILD TONIGHTCloudy tonight with a slight shower chance. Low in the mid to upper 30s.

NICE WEATHER FOR ST. PATRICK'S DAY, RAIN LIKELY THURSDAYPartly sunny for St. Patrick's Day. High in the mid to upper 50s.

RAINY DAY THURSDAY, COOLING FRIDAYMostly cloudy and a chance of rain showers as we get closer to Daybreak Thursday.Low in the lower 40s.Rain likely Thursday, with a high in the mid to upper 40s.Showers Thursday night with a wintry mix as we get into the overnight. Low in the mid 30s.Early wintry mix chance Friday. Skies becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. High in the low to mid 40s.Partly cloudy and colder Friday night. Low in the mid to upper 20s.

NICE WEEKEND AND WARMING UP!Sunshine for Saturday for the first day of spring. High in the low to mid 50s.Partly cloudy and upper 20s Saturday night.Warmer with mostly sunny skies Sunday. High in the upper 50s.Warmer Sunday night, low in the mid 30s.

60s INTO THE NEW WEEKPartly sunny and low to mid 60s for Monday.Low around 40° Monday night and mostly cloudy.Mostly cloudy and high in the mid 60s on Tuesday.