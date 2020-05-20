Nice Thursday ahead, rain chances rising Thursday night

Thursday is looking good for yardwork or a stroll around the block. The workweek ends with some showers -- here's an update on the timing:

TONIGHT

Clouds will clear out through the evening and dry weather is expected overnight. It will be another cool night with lows in the mid-40s.

THURSDAY

The day begins with some sunshine and scattered clouds through the morning. Clouds will increase through the afternoon with temperatures rising to around 70°. An isolated sprinkle is possible late in the afternoon and in the evening.

Thursday night will be cloudy and the chance for rain will be rising. Scattered showers are expected to develop by Friday morning. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s for overnight lows.

FRIDAY

Friday is setting up to be a little soggy. Scattered showers are expect in the morning with cloudy skies. Off and on showers will continue Friday afternoon with a chance for a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s for daytime highs. Spotty showers will continue Friday evening and tapper off Friday night. Lows by Saturday morning will be in the mid-50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will begin climbing through the weekend, heading toward the upper 70s Saturday. We are looking at some Saturday sunshine and a low risk for an isolated pop-up thunderstorm in the afternoon. Temperatures return to the 80s Sunday, the start of a stretch of warm and humid days into next week. Isolated pop-up thunderstorms are also possible Sunday afternoon and evening.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.