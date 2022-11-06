RADAR AND SATELLITE

Clouds are continuing to break up across the area. Skies will be mostly clear tonight .

TEMPERATURES

Here is a look at current temperatures. Look for lows to dip into the middle to upper 40’s tonight. A cooler day is expected Monday with highs in the low 60s.

FUTURE TRACKER

Skies will become mostly clear overnight. It will be cooler with lows in the middle to upper 40s. Monday will be sunny and cooler with highs in the low 60s.

Skies will stay mostly clear Monday night. Lows will be in the middle 30s. The stretch of dry weather will continue Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be back near normal with highs in the middle 50s.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear skies with lows in the middle to upper 40s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny with highs in the middle 50s.

7-DAY OUTLOOK

Temperatures drop back to the middle 50s Tuesday as the stretch of dry weather continues. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly sunny. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. The chance for a few showers will return by next Friday with highs in the upper 60s. A strong cold front will move through Friday night into Saturday bringing colder temperatures for next weekend. Saturday will start out in the upper 40s with falling temperatures through the day. A few shower will be possible on Saturday.

The chance for a few rain and snow showers lingers into Sunday. Highs will be near 40.