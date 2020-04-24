Nice start but not a great ending — Here’s what to plan for this weekend

If you're wanting to get outdoors this weekend, Saturday is the day to do so -- Here's your weekend outlook:

TONIGHT

Clear skies ahead tonight and temperatures will turn a little chilly. Overnight lows drop to the middle to upper 30s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Saturday starts with some nice weather in the morning. Skies will be mostly sunny through much of the early morning with increasing clouds into the afternoon. The majority of the day will be dry with the chance for showers climbing late-day. Spotty showers will begin to pop up after 5PM with rain becoming likely after sunset. Temperatures will be mild with highs in the lower to mid-60s.

Saturday Night

Saturday night will be soggy with cloudy skies and rain likely. Rounds of showers are expected overnight into Sunday morning. Lows will fall to the mid-40s.

Sunday

Sunday is looking like a bit of a washout. Rain is likely throughout most of the day with overcast skies. The rain and clouds keep temperatures cool. Highs will only be around 50°. Winds pick up with blustery conditions also likely throughout the day. The showers will start to become more isolated after sunset. Still, some lingering showers and sprinkles remain possible throughout the night with overcast skies into early Monday. Lows Sunday night will be around 40°.

LOOKING AHEAD

Dry weather is expected Monday and we will a decrease in cloud cover through the day. Temperatures will jump toward the upper 50s with the added sunshine through Monday afternoon. More unsettled weather moves in for the middle of the week. Tuesday will have a chance for some isolated showers around the region. A large storm system Wednesday brings rain and the chance for thunderstorms to the Valley.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.