Nice Saturday will be followed by some Sunday snow; here’s the latest update

TONIGHT

Quiet weather ahead for the night with just a few flurries early. Expect partly to mostly clear skies and cold temperatures. Lows will drop to the mid-teens. Some rural areas will drop into the lower teens.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Saturday is looking like a pretty nice day overall. It will be a tad warmer with highs around 30°. We will have some sunshine, too! Expect partly sunny skies with increasing clouds into Saturday evening.

Saturday Night

The forecast becomes much more interesting Saturday night as a large storm system approaches from the southwest. This storm brings snow showers toward the Valley. Snow is expected to develop after midnight. Currently, accumulations are looking light with up to 1″ possible by sunrise. Lows will be in the mid-20s.

Sunday

The Valley is right on the dividing line between seeing all snow or a changeover to a wintry mix which would drastically cut snow totals Sunday into Monday. A lot hinges on the storm track, how much warmer air can be pulled into our region, and the timing and strength of an area of low pressure that develops on the east coast. It is looking like all snow for the area Sunday morning with the potential for enough snow to slicken up roadways. Temperatures into the afternoon would help improve roads somewhat. Highs warm to the lower 30s. The chance for a wintry mix will climb in the afternoon and this will be a very close call. The mixed precipitation may come up just short of reaching the Valley. That scenario would allow for continued accumulating snow and higher totals. If we do get that changeover, totals will be shaved down and the snow that falls early in the day may melt in spots. Any mixing will go back over to snow Sunday night with lingering snow showers likely Monday.

ACCUMULATION POTENTIAL

Current thinking is for snow totals from Saturday night through Monday night falling in the range of around 2″ – 5″. If we see precipitation remain all snow, higher totals are expected and the range will jump to 4″ – 7″ between Saturday night through Monday night. A full changeover to a wintry mix or rain will drastically eat away at totals with the range dropping to 1″ – 3″ in that timeframe. To break it down a little further:

Saturday Night Potential Accumulation: Up to 1″

Sunday Potential Accumulation: 1″ – 3″

Additional accumulation is possible Sunday night if mixing doesn’t occur. Additional accumulation is likely Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Additional snowfall is likely with accumulating snow expected Monday. The chance for snow will linger into at least the first half of our Tuesday, tapering Tuesday night. Wednesday is looking like another quiet day with some sun, followed by warmer temperatures to wrap up the next workweek.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.