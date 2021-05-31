Nice but not as sunny Tuesday, rain and t-storm chances rising mid-week

TONIGHT

Our warm-up continues with a much warmer overnight compared to the last few. Overnight lows will only drop to the lower 50s tonight. Expect increasing clouds across the area into Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY

The sunshine Tuesday will be a lot more filtered with more clouds around the region. The morning will be mostly cloudy. Radar may show some rain, but very dry air will keep most of that from reaching the ground outside of a stray sprinkle. The increase in clouds will continue into the afternoon, but clouds are likely to be thin enough for at least some filtered sun to peeks of sunshine. Highs will be right around average for the time of year, reaching the mid-70s.

Clouds thin out into Tuesday evening, but any clearing doesn’t last long. We return to overcast skies by Wednesday morning, and rain chances will be climbing. Temperatures will drop back to the mid-50s for overnight lows.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will be a rather cloudy and soggy day. Skies will be cloudy to start the day. Scattered pockets of rain, downpours and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day. The risk for storms is looking a little greater for the afternoon into the evening. We will have to keep an eye out for an isolated stronger storm, too. With the added clouds and rain, highs will drop back a few degrees, warming to around 70° for highs. Scattered pockets of rain or thunderstorms continue into Wednesday evening and overnight. It will be a mild night with lows around 60°.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday will also feature a high risk for rounds of downpours and thunderstorms. A lot of clouds are also expected Thursday. Highs will return to around 70°. Rain chances start to come down as the temperatures start to go up Friday. We will still have a risk for a few isolated thunderstorms for the end of the workweek. Temperatures soar into the weekend and early next week with 80s returning to the forecast.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.