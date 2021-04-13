Nice and pleasant Tuesday

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Patchy fog early.
High: 67
Tonight: Scattered clouds.
Low: 42
Wednesday: Scattered clouds. Very small risk for a shower/sprinkle. (20%)
High: 63
Wednesday night: Few showers around. (30%)
Low: 37
Thursday: Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 50
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for isolated showers. (20%)
High: 57 Low: 36
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 60 Low: 38
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. (30%)
High: 62 Low: 40
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. (30%)
High: 50 Low: 41
Tuesday: Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 56 Low: 36