Nice and pleasant Tuesday

Weather

Risk for showers continues through the week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Patchy fog early.
High: 67

Tonight: Scattered clouds.
Low: 42

Wednesday: Scattered clouds. Very small risk for a shower/sprinkle. (20%)
High: 63

Wednesday night: Few showers around. (30%)
Low: 37

Thursday: Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 50

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for isolated showers. (20%)
High: 57 Low: 36

Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 60 Low: 38

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. (30%)
High: 62 Low: 40

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. (30%)
High: 50 Low: 41

Tuesday: Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 56 Low: 36

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com