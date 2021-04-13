Nice and pleasant Tuesday

TONIGHTWhile we will continue to see some sporadic showers through the early evening, the trend will be for rain becoming much more isolated. The risk for showers ends early tonight and clouds will begin breaking up. Expect some patchy fog overnight into Tuesday morning. Overnight lows will drop to the middle to lower 40s.

TUESDAYTuesday is looking like both the nicest and warmest day of both the workweek and forecast period. We will start the day with some patchy morning fog. Skies will become mostly sunny through the morning as the fog burns off. The temperatures will be much warmer into Tuesday afternoon. Highs will approach the upper 60s. Tuesday night will start off mostly clear but clouds increase through the overnight. A few showers or sprinkles are possible toward morning. Temperatures will return to the middle to lower 40s by daybreak Wednesday.