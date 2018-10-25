Next storm system to impact the Valley arriving Friday Video

OVERCAST SKIES THURSDAY NIGHT

Clouds will continue streaming into the area tonight. We will have cloudy skies at daybreak Friday. This helps keep temperatures from falling as much with lows in the upper 30s expected for the morning commute.

NEXT STORM SYSTEM ARRIVING FRIDAY

A storm system developing to the south of the area is expected to approach the region late Friday and carry over into the weekend. Model data continues to show rain for the start of the weekend. Impacts for high school football are possible, too. Here's how things are shaping up:

Friday

Expect a mainly overcast day Friday with highs climbing to the lower 50s. There is a low chance for a few showers as early as the late afternoon. As the rain approaches, it will have to overcome some drier air that will be in the region and any rain in the afternoon is expected to be light and isolated.

Friday Night

Showers become an increasing threat Friday night with rain possible during high school football games. Again, as the rain arrives, there will be drier air in place. That dry air will cause a lot of the rain to initially evaporate. But as the atmosphere moistens up, the rain will become more likely. Showers or sprinkles can not be ruled out during high school football, with widespread rain likely after midnight. Skies will be overcast through the evening and into the night. Temperatures are likely to be in the upper 40s to around 50° at kickoff for Friday football. Overnight lows will fall to the lower 40s.

Saturday

Overcast skies are expected through the day Saturday, too. Rain is likely to be ongoing in the morning. While occasional breaks in the rain are possible through the day, widespread showers are likely through the evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.

WET WEATHER TO CONTINUE LATE-WEEKEND AND EARLY NEXT WEEK

We will be between storm systems Sunday as Saturday's storm moves up the east coast and a trough of low pressure approaches from the west. The day does look mainly cloudy and we will have a chance for a few showers through the day. Highs Sunday will be in the upper 40s. The area of low pressure arriving Sunday night will bring more showers to the area through the night and into early Monday. It will be another cloudy day on Monday with highs reaching the mid 40s.

Sunshine returns Tuesday with a decent looking day expected. Anticipate dry weather with highs in the lower to mid 50s Tuesday afternoon. Another storm system approaches for Halloween Wednesday. It will bring warmer temperatures with highs nearing 60° and scattered showers or T-storms into Halloween night.