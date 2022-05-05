TONIGHT

Rain chances will be on the rise tonight as an area of low-pressure approaches from the southwest. Skies will be cloudy and a few passing showers or sprinkles are possible through the evening. Rain becomes likely overnight into Friday morning. Temperatures will drop to the lower 50s for lows.

FRIDAY

Plan for a soggy and dreary end to the workweek. Skies will be cloudy with showers likely throughout the day. There is a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Spotty showers continue Friday night and skies will remain mainly cloudy. Overnight lows drop to the upper 40s. Rainfall may be heavy at times throughout the day. We will need to monitor for localized flooding to occur throughout the day.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Saturday will be another damp and dreary day. Rain is likely Saturday morning with cloudy skies. The showers will start tapering off through the afternoon. Rain ends into the evening. It will stay cool with highs returning to the upper 50s. Total rainfall between Friday and Saturday is likely to be between 1″ – 2″ of new rainfall. Localized flooding is possible or maybe ongoing at the start of the day Saturday.

Saturday Night

Clouds will start clearing out Saturday night. The breaks in the cloud coverage will help temperatures turn a bit colder. Lows will fall to around 40°.

Sunday (Mother’s Day)

Just in time for Mother’s Day comes some sunshine and warm temperatures. Highs return to the upper 60s Sunday. We may have some clouds around in the morning but skies become mostly sunny for the afternoon. Sunday night stays dry and will also be a cool night. We will be mainly clear with lows around 40°.

LOOKING AHEAD

We have a lot more nice weather to look forward to next week and a lot more sunshine to enjoy, too! Monday will be mostly sunny with highs around 70°. Tuesday is looking partly sunny with a high in the upper 70s. Wednesday is also looking partly sunny with highs around 80°. Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny and high temperatures remain around 80°.

